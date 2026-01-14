My Afro Origins: Reconnecting the African Diaspora with Roots

Left Menu

Isaline Attelly, from Martinique, discovered her ancestral connection to Benin through genealogical records. This led her to gain Beninese citizenship through the 'My Afro Origins' program. Initiated by President Patrice Talon, the program aims to reconnect the African diaspora with their roots and promote Benin's historical significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 14:35 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 14:35 IST
Isaline Attelly, hailing from Martinique, spent nearly a year in Benin before unearthing a profound ancestral link—her great-grandmother was born there and was tragically trafficked as part of the transatlantic slave trade.

This revelation inspired Attelly, a 28-year-old content creator, to participate in the 'My Afro Origins' program, offering Beninese citizenship to individuals of African descent. The program is designed as a pivotal feature of President Patrice Talon's campaign to enhance the country's international stature by revisiting its historical role in the transatlantic trafficking of enslaved peoples.

The launch of this initiative marks a significant cultural shift, underscored by citizenship ceremonies and the development of new historical landmarks, including the 'Door of No Return' and an International Museum of Memory and Slavery.

