My Afro Origins: Reconnecting the African Diaspora with Roots

Isaline Attelly, hailing from Martinique, spent nearly a year in Benin before unearthing a profound ancestral link—her great-grandmother was born there and was tragically trafficked as part of the transatlantic slave trade.

This revelation inspired Attelly, a 28-year-old content creator, to participate in the 'My Afro Origins' program, offering Beninese citizenship to individuals of African descent. The program is designed as a pivotal feature of President Patrice Talon's campaign to enhance the country's international stature by revisiting its historical role in the transatlantic trafficking of enslaved peoples.

The launch of this initiative marks a significant cultural shift, underscored by citizenship ceremonies and the development of new historical landmarks, including the 'Door of No Return' and an International Museum of Memory and Slavery.

