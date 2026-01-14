Riskier Routes: Escalating Perils on West Africa's Migration Path to Spain

Recent data from the Red Cross indicates that migrants from West Africa are now using riskier and more distant routes to reach Spain's Canary Islands. This shift began in 2025 following a Mauritanian crackdown on irregular migration.

The number of boats from nations such as the Gambia and Guinea to the Canaries has increased, more than doubling previous figures. The changes follow a 2024 European Union agreement with Mauritania aimed at reducing irregular migration. Frequent visits by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to Nouakchott highlight the issue's importance.

The European Commission declined to comment. Experts are concerned about the lengthened and more perilous journey for migrants. The new paths are longer, requiring more supplies and increasing risks. For instance, the journey from Guinea can take up to 11 days, and the crossing has become the most lethal route to Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)