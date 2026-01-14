Wahab Riaz to Mentor Pakistan Women's Cricket Team in South Africa

Pakistan's former fast bowler and ex-national selector Wahab Riaz has been appointed as the mentor of the national women's cricket team for their upcoming white-ball series in South Africa.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Wednesday that Wahab would be supported by a coaching staff featuring former players Imran Farhat and Abdul Rehman. The series is a crucial step in the team's preparations for the ICC Women's T20I World Cup in June.

Fatima Sana will lead the squad, marking their first significant international venture since last November's disappointing World Cup performance. Two uncapped players, Saira Jabeen and Humna Bilal, have been added to the T20I squad, while Ayesha Zafar, Gull Feroza, Tasmia Rubab, and Najiha Alvi return to the ODI team.