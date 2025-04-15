Inflation Dynamics: March Sees Mixed Trends

According to government data released on Tuesday, wholesale price inflation slipped to 2.05 percent in March, down from 2.38 percent in February. However, inflation is up when compared to the previous year, when it stood at 0.26 percent in March 2024.

The industry's ministry pointed to increased prices in food manufacturing, textiles, and electricity as significant factors behind the positive inflation rate in March 2025. In contrast, food inflation eased, largely due to a notable 15.88 percent deflation in vegetables.

Meanwhile, the rate of inflation in manufactured products climbed to 3.07 percent in March from 2.86 percent in February. Similarly, inflation for fuel and power showed a modest rise, marking 0.20 percent in March after experiencing a deflation of 0.71 percent in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)