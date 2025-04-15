US Stocks Surge Amid Global Market Calm

US stocks rose on Tuesday, marking a rare moment of tranquility in the financial markets. The S&P 500 increased by 0.3% in afternoon trade, demonstrating a volatility that has become commonplace amid the ongoing trade war instigated by President Donald Trump, a factor economists believe could herald a global recession if it continues unabated.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 71 points, or 0.2%, while the Nasdaq composite saw a 0.3% increase. In parallel, the US bond market showed signs of stability, with the 10-year Treasury yield easing to 4.33%. These developments followed a tumultuous period driven by fears that investors might be moving away from US government bonds.

On the corporate front, Bank of America climbed 4% after surpassing profit expectations. Meanwhile, Palantir Technologies gained as NATO plans to adopt its AI capabilities. Abroad, European and Asian stock markets also posted gains, reflecting a broader sense of economic optimism.

