US Stocks Surge Amid Global Market Calm

US stocks showed gains on a calm day in the financial markets. The S&P 500 rose by 0.3%, Dow Jones by 0.2%, and Nasdaq by 0.3%. Bank of America and Citigroup reported strong profits, while global tariffs continued to affect market dynamics. European and Asian markets also experienced growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 15-04-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

US stocks rose on Tuesday, marking a rare moment of tranquility in the financial markets. The S&P 500 increased by 0.3% in afternoon trade, demonstrating a volatility that has become commonplace amid the ongoing trade war instigated by President Donald Trump, a factor economists believe could herald a global recession if it continues unabated.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 71 points, or 0.2%, while the Nasdaq composite saw a 0.3% increase. In parallel, the US bond market showed signs of stability, with the 10-year Treasury yield easing to 4.33%. These developments followed a tumultuous period driven by fears that investors might be moving away from US government bonds.

On the corporate front, Bank of America climbed 4% after surpassing profit expectations. Meanwhile, Palantir Technologies gained as NATO plans to adopt its AI capabilities. Abroad, European and Asian stock markets also posted gains, reflecting a broader sense of economic optimism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

