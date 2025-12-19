Left Menu

Paris Court Verdict: Shein Avoids Full Shutdown

A Paris court rejected the French government's request to suspend Shein's entire website. Instead, Shein is prohibited from selling adult products without age verification. The decision follows a scandal involving banned items on the platform, spurring governmental efforts to halt Shein's operations in France.

Updated: 19-12-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:12 IST
  • Country:
  • France

A Paris court on Friday ruled against suspending Shein's website entirely, finding the government's request to do so "disproportionate."

However, the court mandated that the Chinese online retailer implement age verification measures before selling sex toys or adult products, imposing a 10,000 euro fine for any violations.

This decision unfolds amid a scandal involving Shein after the French consumer watchdog reported the sale of banned weapons and child-resembling sex dolls on its platform, triggering official pressure to halt Shein's operations coinciding with the opening of its first Parisian store.

(With inputs from agencies.)

