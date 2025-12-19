MUFG's Bold Investment: A Game-Changer in India's Financial Landscape

In a historic move, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) is set to acquire a 20% stake in India's Shriram Finance Ltd for a staggering Rs 39,618 crore. This marks the largest cross-border investment in the Indian financial sector to date, signaling robust confidence in the industry's future potential.

The partnership, facilitated through preferential equity shares, aims to bolster Shriram Finance's capital base, reinforce its growth trajectory, and unlock synergies in fields like technology and customer engagement. This strategic alliance also aims to align Shriram Finance's governance and operational standards with global best practices.

MUFG's investment, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval, reinforces its longstanding commitment to India's market, supporting economic development and innovation through initiatives like the USD 300 million Ganesha Fund. This venture solidifies MUFG's presence in India as it plans further expansions in the rapidly growing financial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)