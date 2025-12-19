Left Menu

MUFG's Bold Investment: A Game-Changer in India's Financial Landscape

Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) is making a landmark investment in India's financial sector by acquiring a 20% stake in Shriram Finance Ltd for Rs 39,618 crore. This strategic partnership is set to enhance Shriram Finance's capital adequacy and accelerate its growth while aligning operational practices with global standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic move, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) is set to acquire a 20% stake in India's Shriram Finance Ltd for a staggering Rs 39,618 crore. This marks the largest cross-border investment in the Indian financial sector to date, signaling robust confidence in the industry's future potential.

The partnership, facilitated through preferential equity shares, aims to bolster Shriram Finance's capital base, reinforce its growth trajectory, and unlock synergies in fields like technology and customer engagement. This strategic alliance also aims to align Shriram Finance's governance and operational standards with global best practices.

MUFG's investment, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval, reinforces its longstanding commitment to India's market, supporting economic development and innovation through initiatives like the USD 300 million Ganesha Fund. This venture solidifies MUFG's presence in India as it plans further expansions in the rapidly growing financial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025