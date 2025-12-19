In a significant development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed Russia's willingness to ensure security and cease executing deep military strikes into Ukrainian territory, contingent on Ukraine conducting elections. Speaking at his annual end-of-year press conference, Putin outlined a potential compromise aimed at fostering a more stable geopolitical landscape.

Putin stressed that the participation of Ukrainian citizens residing in Russia is crucial, suggesting that their involvement in the electoral process could serve as a bridge between the two nations. This proposition highlights an intricate interplay of diplomacy and political maneuvering as both countries navigate ongoing tensions.

This offer comes amid a backdrop of increased international scrutiny and the search for resolutions that might de-escalate the protracted conflict. The suggestion could mark a turning point, pending Kyiv's response to the conditions set forth by Moscow.

