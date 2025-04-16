Mumbai's Water Taxis: Revolutionizing City Commutes

In an ambitious effort to ease Mumbai's congestion, the Maharashtra government is poised to launch water taxi services across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). State Ports Minister Nitesh Rane revealed that a detailed project report has been submitted and international consultations are underway.

By drawing inspiration from the Mumbai Metro's success, the government has identified eight to nine sea routes for the water taxis, Rane disclosed. This initiative includes the introduction of eco-friendly, 30-seater electric vessels operating from the Gateway of India to popular destinations like Alibaug and the Elephanta Island.

The Maharashtra Maritime Board will manage these services, ensuring competitive rates and less pollution. Alongside this, a roll-on roll-off service is set to connect Mazgaon in Mumbai with Sindhudurg's Malvan district, expected to commence during the upcoming Ganpati festival. With new infrastructure underway, such as jetties in Ratnagiri, Vijaydurg, and Malvan, the government is committed to enhancing public transportation options.

(With inputs from agencies.)