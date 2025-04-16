Left Menu

Mumbai's Water Taxis: Revolutionizing City Commutes

The Maharashtra government aims to decongest Mumbai by introducing water taxi services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Plans include developing sea routes and using electric vessels for public transport, managed by the Maharashtra Maritime Board. Wooden boats will still operate, offering commuters more options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 10:21 IST
Mumbai's Water Taxis: Revolutionizing City Commutes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious effort to ease Mumbai's congestion, the Maharashtra government is poised to launch water taxi services across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). State Ports Minister Nitesh Rane revealed that a detailed project report has been submitted and international consultations are underway.

By drawing inspiration from the Mumbai Metro's success, the government has identified eight to nine sea routes for the water taxis, Rane disclosed. This initiative includes the introduction of eco-friendly, 30-seater electric vessels operating from the Gateway of India to popular destinations like Alibaug and the Elephanta Island.

The Maharashtra Maritime Board will manage these services, ensuring competitive rates and less pollution. Alongside this, a roll-on roll-off service is set to connect Mazgaon in Mumbai with Sindhudurg's Malvan district, expected to commence during the upcoming Ganpati festival. With new infrastructure underway, such as jetties in Ratnagiri, Vijaydurg, and Malvan, the government is committed to enhancing public transportation options.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025