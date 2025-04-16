Tragic Rajkot Bus Accident Sparks Outrage
An electric bus in Rajkot rammed into several vehicles at a traffic signal, killing four and injuring four others. The incident led to public outrage, compensation announcements, and an ongoing police investigation to determine the cause.
- Country:
- India
An electric bus operated under the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) crashed during Wednesday morning, killing four individuals and injuring four more, according to local authorities.
CCTV footage captured the bus at a high speed, running through a signal, colliding with multiple vehicles before halting. Among the deceased are an RMC employee and three others, while a seven-year-old boy is counted among the injured.
Despite the driver being hospitalized with injuries, public anger manifested in vandalism against the bus, necessitating a police baton charge to maintain order. The RMC revealed the bus was run by a private entity and has responded with immediate driver termination, promising accountability from the agency. A comprehensive investigation is in progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Texas Measles Outbreak Intensifies: Second Fatality Sparks National Concern
First Human Fatality from H5N1 Avian Flu in Mexico
Tragic Turn at Baran Utsav: Balloon Trial Ends in Fatality
Three dead, 2 injured as speeding civic bus rams into several vehicles and pedestrians at traffic signal in Rajkot city: Police.