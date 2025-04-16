Left Menu

Tragic Rajkot Bus Accident Sparks Outrage

An electric bus in Rajkot rammed into several vehicles at a traffic signal, killing four and injuring four others. The incident led to public outrage, compensation announcements, and an ongoing police investigation to determine the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 16-04-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An electric bus operated under the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) crashed during Wednesday morning, killing four individuals and injuring four more, according to local authorities.

CCTV footage captured the bus at a high speed, running through a signal, colliding with multiple vehicles before halting. Among the deceased are an RMC employee and three others, while a seven-year-old boy is counted among the injured.

Despite the driver being hospitalized with injuries, public anger manifested in vandalism against the bus, necessitating a police baton charge to maintain order. The RMC revealed the bus was run by a private entity and has responded with immediate driver termination, promising accountability from the agency. A comprehensive investigation is in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

