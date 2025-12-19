Left Menu

Decoding Digital DNA: Artistic Exploration of Tech-Powered Lives

An exhibition titled 'Decoding Digital DNA,' featuring sculptures made from discarded computer parts, is on display in Delhi. Created by Mukesh Sharma and curated by Archana Khare Ghose, it explores the intertwined nature of modern life and digital technology. The display includes striking pieces like 'Janam Kundli'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:08 IST
Decoding Digital DNA: Artistic Exploration of Tech-Powered Lives
An intriguing exhibition, 'Decoding Digital DNA,' is captivating art enthusiasts in the national capital. The solo show by artist Mukesh Sharma, curated by Archana Khare Ghose, transforms discarded keyboards, computer keys, circuits, and processors into stunning sculptures.

These installations, alongside paintings, comment on our digital age, highlighting how technology seamlessly integrates into our lives, from smartphones to earbuds. The exhibition pushes the narrative that these digital tools are not mere aids but pivotal components of our existence.

One notable piece, titled 'Janam Kundli,' features dangling computer and mobile keys, symbolizing the intricate relationship between humanity and technology. Held at Bikaner House, central Delhi, the exhibition runs until December 23, offering visitors a profound reflection on contemporary digital reality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

