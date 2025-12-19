Left Menu

Modi Champions Traditional Medicine at WHO Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at the WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, stressing the need for science-backed validation of traditional medicine to gain public trust. India is leading with initiatives like promoting Ashwagandha and launching Ayush services to bolster the global standing of traditional medicine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of integrating science with traditional medicine to earn widespread recognition, speaking at the WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine.

Modi emphasized the need for rigorous research, digital advancements, and a robust regulatory system to enhance the credibility and adoption of traditional medicine globally.

He cited the growing use of Ashwagandha during the pandemic as evidence of expanding global interest, and unveiled initiatives like the My Ayush Integrated Services Portal to support India's leadership in this field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

