US-India Trade Triumphs Amid China's Expanding Gap
The US retained its position as India's largest trading partner in FY25, with trade worth USD 131.84 billion. Meanwhile, India's trade deficit with China expanded to USD 99.2 billion. Wipro's profits rose by 26%, while expectations for the next quarter are low due to global uncertainties.
The United States continued its reign as India's top trading partner for the fourth consecutive year in 2024-25, with bilateral trade valuing USD 131.84 billion. However, India's trade deficit with China widened to USD 99.2 billion, according to recently released government data.
Technology giant Wipro reported a robust 25.9 percent increase in net profit for the March quarter, amounting to Rs 3,569.6 crore. Despite this growth, the company predicts a potential 3.5 percent decline in IT services revenue for the upcoming quarter due to global economic challenges.
With a projected growth rate of 10.5 percent, India is on track to surpass China in air passenger traffic growth by 2026, as noted by airports' grouping ACI. Meanwhile, Indian exporters are taking advantage of a tariff pause to boost shipments to the US, particularly in sectors like gems and jewelry.
