Singapore Forms High-Level Taskforce to Tackle US Tariff Challenges

The Singapore government has launched a high-level taskforce to aid local businesses and workers in navigating uncertainties caused by newly imposed US tariffs. Comprised of ministers and business leaders, the taskforce is designed to address both immediate challenges and long-term economic shifts.

Led by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, the Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce convened for its first meeting recently, following US tariff announcements that have induced market volatility and weighed heavily on the global economy. The taskforce will engage with businesses and workers to bolster Singapore's position in trade and finance.

In tandem with the taskforce's efforts, the Ministry of Trade and Industry has revised its GDP growth forecast for 2025, projecting a tighter range due to economic pressures. Members of the taskforce emphasize the importance of unity and resilience as Singapore navigates this evolving economic landscape.

