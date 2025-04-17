AIESL Workers Threaten Strike for Better Terms

A potential strike looms over state-owned AIESL as employees push for better employment terms. The All India Aircraft Maintenance Union (AIAMEU) represents around 1,100 staff members working on fixed-term contracts. They've officially warned AIESL management of their intent to strike on May 5 if their demands remain unmet.

The union's letter to AIESL's CEO outlines their frustrations, detailing the management's failure to address long-standing concerns. Chief among their demands is the regularization of employment for those on Fixed Term Employment (FTE), given they meet necessary qualifications. They also call for FTE workers to receive the rights and benefits afforded to permanent employees.

Previously, union members participated in a symbolic protest by wearing black ribbons, highlighting their grievances. AIESL's CEO Sharad Agarwal previously stated to the press that the company maintains a non-discriminatory policy with transparent redressal mechanisms. Despite these assurances, union leaders find the situation increasingly untenable.

(With inputs from agencies.)