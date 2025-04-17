Left Menu

AIESL Workers Threaten Strike for Better Terms

AIESL employees, represented by the All India Aircraft Maintenance Union, threaten to strike from May 5, demanding contract regularization and equal benefits. Despite past protests and assurances from CEO Sharad Agarwal, the union claims unresolved issues have compelled them to take action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 16:24 IST
AIESL Workers Threaten Strike for Better Terms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A potential strike looms over state-owned AIESL as employees push for better employment terms. The All India Aircraft Maintenance Union (AIAMEU) represents around 1,100 staff members working on fixed-term contracts. They've officially warned AIESL management of their intent to strike on May 5 if their demands remain unmet.

The union's letter to AIESL's CEO outlines their frustrations, detailing the management's failure to address long-standing concerns. Chief among their demands is the regularization of employment for those on Fixed Term Employment (FTE), given they meet necessary qualifications. They also call for FTE workers to receive the rights and benefits afforded to permanent employees.

Previously, union members participated in a symbolic protest by wearing black ribbons, highlighting their grievances. AIESL's CEO Sharad Agarwal previously stated to the press that the company maintains a non-discriminatory policy with transparent redressal mechanisms. Despite these assurances, union leaders find the situation increasingly untenable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025