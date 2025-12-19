Left Menu

Gold Heist at Sabarimala: Justice Denied for Devaswom Board Executives

The Kerala High Court denied bail to former TDB president N Vasu and others involved in the misappropriation of gold from Sabarimala Shrine. The court criticized the lax investigation as key suspects remain unarrested. The SIT is probing the cases linked to the stolen gold items.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 19-12-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 22:06 IST
  Country:
  India

The Kerala High Court has denied bail to former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president N Vasu and two other accused in connection with the misappropriation of gold from the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala. The court highlighted significant delays and laxity in the investigation of the sensitive case.

Justice A Badharudeen criticized the ongoing probe, noting that two ex-Board members—K P Sankardas and N Vijayakumar—were yet to be arrested or identified as accused despite evidence of their involvement in the wrongdoing. The court emphasized that the accused betrayed the trust placed in them to protect the interests of the shrine and its devotees.

As allegations of gold theft from the holy site gain momentum, the court maintained that releasing the accused would hinder the investigation. While serious ailments were argued as grounds for bail, the court countered that such medical issues could be managed by jail authorities, further challenging the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

