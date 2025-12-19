Rural Protests Erupt Over MGNREGA, Evoking Memories of Farm Law Struggles

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has reported a wave of "spontaneous and massive" protests erupting across rural communities, demanding the continuation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). These protests are reminiscent of the historic farmers' agitation against the farm laws.

In an official statement, the SKM declared December 18 as a "day of betrayal of the working people" by Indian Parliament, highlighting the widespread dissatisfaction. The protests come in the wake of the introduction of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, which has faced significant opposition.

The organization emphasized the need for a united, national struggle to address unresolved demands, such as the scrapping of controversial bills and achieving promises like the Minimum Support Price (MSP). The SKM aims to coordinate with labor platforms to ensure persistent, organized efforts to restore critical employment rights under MGNREGA.

(With inputs from agencies.)