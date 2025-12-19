Left Menu

Kerala University Vice Chancellor Appointments: The Power Struggle

The CPI(M) state secretariat refuted claims of internal discord regarding the appointment of Vice Chancellors in Kerala universities. The controversy arises from the Chancellor's unilateral appointments, contested in court. The Supreme Court intervened, urging consensus between the Governor and the state government to finalize appointments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-12-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 22:07 IST
Kerala University Vice Chancellor Appointments: The Power Struggle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The CPI(M) state secretariat on Friday firmly denied allegations of any internal disagreements over the controversial appointment of Vice Chancellors at Kerala universities.

The issue began when the Chancellor unilaterally appointed temporary Vice Chancellors, bypassing the statutory requirement to consult the state government. This led to legal battles, with courts ruling in favor of the state's stand. Eventually, the Supreme Court demanded a consensus and established a search committee to aid in the selection process.

Afterward, the Governor initially resisted but later agreed with the Chief Minister on the list of candidates following judicial insistence. The Supreme Court accepted the agreement, but media narratives suggesting a divide in the CPI(M) were labeled as false by the party's state secretariat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025