Kerala University Vice Chancellor Appointments: The Power Struggle
The CPI(M) state secretariat refuted claims of internal discord regarding the appointment of Vice Chancellors in Kerala universities. The controversy arises from the Chancellor's unilateral appointments, contested in court. The Supreme Court intervened, urging consensus between the Governor and the state government to finalize appointments.
The CPI(M) state secretariat on Friday firmly denied allegations of any internal disagreements over the controversial appointment of Vice Chancellors at Kerala universities.
The issue began when the Chancellor unilaterally appointed temporary Vice Chancellors, bypassing the statutory requirement to consult the state government. This led to legal battles, with courts ruling in favor of the state's stand. Eventually, the Supreme Court demanded a consensus and established a search committee to aid in the selection process.
Afterward, the Governor initially resisted but later agreed with the Chief Minister on the list of candidates following judicial insistence. The Supreme Court accepted the agreement, but media narratives suggesting a divide in the CPI(M) were labeled as false by the party's state secretariat.
