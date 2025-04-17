Himalaya Food International: Embracing an Era of Opportunity

Himalaya Food International Ltd. is poised to capitalize on a transformative opportunity created by the recent "Liberation Day" tariffs under the Trump administration. With a notable surge in enquiries at its U.S. marketing office, the company has crafted a robust strategy to address the global supply chain upheaval caused by new American tariffs.

The significant tariffs, targeting imports from countries such as China, Vietnam, Mexico, and Canada, have positioned Himalaya Food International as a preferred alternative for U.S. buyers. With its extensive expertise in western-style frozen foods and longstanding relations with major U.S. food service and retail chains, the company is witnessing a rise in demand for long-term contracts.

Furthermore, with SEBI's approval for a Rs. 40 crore Rights Issue, aimed at strengthening its financial stance, Himalaya is prepared for growth. Its key manufacturing facilities and expanding production capabilities set Himalaya on a path to tapping into the expanding processed food sector, reinforced by India's favorable tariff status.

(With inputs from agencies.)