TREVOC Group's Royal Residences Sweeps Times Realty Awards

TREVOC Group has made significant waves in the real estate sector by winning two prestigious awards for its flagship project, TREVOC Royal Residences, at the Times Realty & Infrastructure Conclave 2025. The project received accolades for 'Luxury Apartment Project of the Year' and 'Excellence in Luxury Apartments - Ongoing', underscoring its unique design and strategic location that have captivated discerning homebuyers.

Gurpal Singh Chawla, Managing Director of TREVOC Group, expressed his thoughts on this achievement, stating, 'These awards are a testament to the trust we've cultivated and the standards we've established. Our vision emphasizes clarity—focusing on well-planned developments and strategic locations that cater to modern urban lifestyles. We aim not to follow trends but to pioneer benchmarks.'

The TREVOC Royal Residences, located on Sector 56, Golf Course Road, features a 27-story tower with 172 luxury apartments. This project exemplifies strong architectural design, boasting expansive views, a private clubhouse, and an elevated Skydeck, providing versatility to daily life. Building on a legacy of more than 75 years, TREVOC Group is committed to forward-thinking designs and is set to expand its presence in Delhi-NCR with residential, commercial, and plotted developments along key growth corridors.

