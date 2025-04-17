Left Menu

US Tariffs: A Looming Threat to Global Economic Stability

The IMF warns that US tariff hikes could weaken the global economy and boost inflation. Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva predicts slower growth, increased global uncertainty, and volatile financial markets, stressing the need for reduced trade barriers. Tariffs, especially with China, further complicate economic projections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-04-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 23:38 IST
US Tariffs: A Looming Threat to Global Economic Stability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised alarms about the potential impact of rising US tariffs on the global economy, forecasting increased inflation and slower growth. These projections, set to be unveiled next week, suggest that the ongoing trade tensions under the Trump administration are creating significant uncertainty worldwide.

Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF's Managing Director, highlighted the effects of sharp import duty hikes, noting these measures are testing the resilience of the global trading system. While the IMF does not predict a global recession, the implications for financial markets, particularly Wall Street, are considerable as volatility has become a common occurrence.

Georgieva also urged nations to lower tariffs and other trade barriers, actions that have stagnated since WWII. The narrative of inconsistency in playing by trade rules fuels perceptions of unfairness. With tariffs continuing to complicate global supply chains, their impact ripples across economies, particularly visible in the US-China trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025