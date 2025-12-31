Indian Economy's Resilience: A Financial Stability Overview

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) predicts continued robust growth for the Indian economy, attributing it to strong domestic demand, low inflation, and sound macroeconomic policies. Despite a challenging global landscape, these factors help maintain stability, as reported on Wednesday.

According to the Financial Stability Report by the RBI, commercial banks are thriving with strong capital and liquidity reserves, enhanced asset quality, and substantial profitability. This assessment, backed by the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC), underscores the resilience of India's financial system against potential risks.

The report highlights the stability of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and the insurance sector, both of which maintain strong balance sheets. The stress test results further confirm that scheduled commercial banks have the resilience to withstand severe losses, affirming the robustness of the domestic financial architecture.

(With inputs from agencies.)