Syrian Air Resumes Flights to UAE After Four-Year Hiatus

Syrian Air, the national flag carrier, will resume its direct flight services to Dubai and Sharjah, as announced on social media. The flights were halted in January after the political upheaval that led to Bashar al-Assad's overthrow in late 2024.

The move to restart air travel between Syria and the UAE was preceded by an announcement from the UAE civil aviation authority, signaling a potential thaw in relations. No UAE-based airlines have yet expressed interest in flying to Syria following the resumption of services.

This development aligns with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa's recent visit to the UAE. Al-Sharaa's landmark visit aimed to bolster diplomatic ties and assure foreign investors and governments of a stable and inclusive political environment under Syria's new leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)