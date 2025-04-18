America's Critical Rare Earth Dilemma Amid China Tariffs

In the wake of escalating trade battles, American companies are grappling with limited access to rare earth elements, vital for everything from military applications to electric vehicles. Tensions have heightened since China's decision to restrict exports, following the U.S. imposition of tariffs.

MP Materials, running the U.S.'s sole rare earths mine in California, reports an uptick in anxious inquiries from industries reliant on these minerals. Faced with China's export controls, the U.S. struggles to meet domestic demand, provoking moves to reassess and expand its own mining operations.

Efforts are underway to develop new mines in states like Nebraska and Montana, with companies striving to align with federal initiatives aimed at curbing reliance on Chinese resources. This could eventually stabilize supply chains, but the transition may take years.

