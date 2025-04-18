Adani's Strategic Leap with NQXT Acquisition

In a strategic move to cement its international presence, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) has approved the acquisition of Abbot Point Port Holdings Pte Ltd (APPH) from Carmichael Rail and Port Singapore Holdings. This acquisition marks a significant step in APSEZ's global strategy, leveraging its capabilities for substantial growth.

Positioned in North Queensland, the North Queensland Export Terminal (NQXT) boasts a capacity of 50 million tonnes per annum. It stands as a critical infrastructure asset in Australia's resource industry, with the potential to facilitate future green hydrogen exports, reflecting the Queensland Government's strategic vision.

The deal, executed on a non-cash basis, involves APSEZ issuing equity shares to assume 100% interest in APPH. The transaction aligns with APSEZ's vision for global expansion by securing strategic markets, increasing capacity, and ensuring environmental, social, and governance standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)