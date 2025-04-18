Left Menu

DGTR's Anti-Dumping Crusade Targets Unfair Trade Practices

The commerce ministry's Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) issued final rulings on 13 anti-dumping investigations in March, primarily targeting China. With 11 more investigations initiated, India is clamping down on unfair trade practices to support its domestic industry amid global tariff tensions and a growing trade deficit with China.

  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), part of the commerce ministry, has concluded 13 anti-dumping investigations in March, most of which concern China. This move underlines India's intensified stance against unfair trade practices that threaten its domestic industries.

In addition, the DGTR has kicked off 11 new investigations this month. The affected products range from vitamin-A palmitate and insoluble sulphur to aluminium foil and digital offset printing plates. Out of these 13 cases, China is the primary subject in 12, with the European Union, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, and Thailand also under scrutiny.

The DGTR's enhanced role comes amid escalating trade tariffs between the US and China, which have amplified import costs and invoked protective measures worldwide. Meanwhile, a significant trade deficit persists as India's exports to China dwindle while imports surge, prompting India to establish an inter-ministerial import surge monitoring group to monitor the situation closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

