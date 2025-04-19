Chennai's New AC EMU Service Transforms Suburban Commute

In a stride towards enhancing suburban commute, the Southern Railway introduced its first AC Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) service in Chennai. The AC EMU embarked on its maiden journey on the Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu corridor, signaling a modern era for the city's transport lifeline.

Equipped with state-of-the-art features, the new AC rake offers automatic doors, a passenger information system, and CCTV cameras, ensuring a safer and more comfortable journey for travelers. Regular commuters, reminiscent of the phased-out metre gauge trains, welcomed this innovation, especially amid Chennai's scorching summer.

The initiative follows a successful run in Mumbai's suburban network, proving popular among office commuters and women travelers. Fares range from Rs 35 to Rs 105, with services operational Monday to Saturday, enhancing daily passenger experience in the congested Chennai sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)