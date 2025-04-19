Left Menu

IndiGo Flight Delays Due to Air-Conditioning Woes

Passengers on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Indore experienced issues with the air-conditioning system when the aircraft was on the ground. The situation improved after takeoff. IndiGo is taking steps to prevent such occurrences. The flight was operated with an A321 aircraft, but passenger details were not available.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 22:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Passengers on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Indore faced inconvenience on Saturday due to ineffective air-conditioning while the aircraft was on the ground. However, the situation improved following takeoff, according to a statement from the airline.

The flight, identified as 6E 5074, experienced reduced air-conditioning effectiveness before departure, which led to discomfort for onboard passengers. IndiGo reassured that they prioritize customer comfort and are implementing measures to avoid similar scenarios in the future.

The airline's statement did not detail the number of passengers affected, but Flightradar24.com reports the flight was conducted using an A321 model aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

