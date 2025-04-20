Gauhati Tea Auction Centre Sees Record Sales and Price Surge

The Gauhati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) has reported a notable increase in tea sales alongside a rise in average prices for the financial year 2024-25, as confirmed by GTAC officials.

During this fiscal period, the center recorded the sale of 169.13 million kilograms of tea, achieving an average price of Rs 227.70 per kilogram, which marks a significant surge from last year's 166.34 million kilograms sold at Rs 183.20 per kilogram, according to Dinesh Bihani, secretary of the Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers Association.

Bought Leaf Factories (BLFs) also benefitted from strong, remunerative prices, with particular success for Bejopathar teas sold at Rs 471 per kilogram and Dhemaji district teas reaching the highest prices in Assam. In addition, the GTAC Tea Lounge, promoting single-origin Assam teas, experienced a turnover of over Rs one crore, further elevating Assam's tea industry profile.

(With inputs from agencies.)