Left Menu

Gauhati Tea Auction Centre Sees Record Sales and Price Surge

The Gauhati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) witnessed a significant rise in tea sales and average prices during the financial year 2024-25. The sale reached 169.13 million kg, marking an increase in average price per kg. Bought Leaf Factories also enjoyed profitable pricing, with Dhemaji district teas fetching the highest prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-04-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 15:35 IST
Gauhati Tea Auction Centre Sees Record Sales and Price Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gauhati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) has reported a notable increase in tea sales alongside a rise in average prices for the financial year 2024-25, as confirmed by GTAC officials.

During this fiscal period, the center recorded the sale of 169.13 million kilograms of tea, achieving an average price of Rs 227.70 per kilogram, which marks a significant surge from last year's 166.34 million kilograms sold at Rs 183.20 per kilogram, according to Dinesh Bihani, secretary of the Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers Association.

Bought Leaf Factories (BLFs) also benefitted from strong, remunerative prices, with particular success for Bejopathar teas sold at Rs 471 per kilogram and Dhemaji district teas reaching the highest prices in Assam. In addition, the GTAC Tea Lounge, promoting single-origin Assam teas, experienced a turnover of over Rs one crore, further elevating Assam's tea industry profile.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025