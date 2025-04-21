IGI Sparkles with Profit Surge in 2025 Q1

The International Gemmological Institute (IGI) has reported an impressive 11.60% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 140.7 crore in the first quarter of 2025. This upturn compares to Rs 126.07 crore in the same period last year, as disclosed in IGI's latest regulatory filing.

During the quarter ending March 2025, total revenues climbed to Rs 313.21 crore, up from Rs 290.43 crore a year prior. The Managing Director and CEO, Tehmasp Printer, highlighted that the business achieved 15% growth in revenues and a 29% increase in EBITDA compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

With a burgeoning demand for both natural and lab-grown diamond certifications, IGI is poised for further growth. The institute is actively investing in process re-engineering and technology to enhance efficiency and reduce service turnaround times. Notably, IGI joined the Indian stock exchange in 2024, marking its global presence in diamond grading.

(With inputs from agencies.)