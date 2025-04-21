Left Menu

IGI Sparkles with Profit Surge in 2025 Q1

International Gemmological Institute (IGI) reports a significant rise in profits and revenues in Q1 2025, driven by strong demand for diamond certification. The company, listed in 2024, is investing in technology to boost efficiency and reduce service turnaround times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 15:16 IST
IGI Sparkles with Profit Surge in 2025 Q1
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The International Gemmological Institute (IGI) has reported an impressive 11.60% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 140.7 crore in the first quarter of 2025. This upturn compares to Rs 126.07 crore in the same period last year, as disclosed in IGI's latest regulatory filing.

During the quarter ending March 2025, total revenues climbed to Rs 313.21 crore, up from Rs 290.43 crore a year prior. The Managing Director and CEO, Tehmasp Printer, highlighted that the business achieved 15% growth in revenues and a 29% increase in EBITDA compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

With a burgeoning demand for both natural and lab-grown diamond certifications, IGI is poised for further growth. The institute is actively investing in process re-engineering and technology to enhance efficiency and reduce service turnaround times. Notably, IGI joined the Indian stock exchange in 2024, marking its global presence in diamond grading.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025