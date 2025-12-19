Left Menu

BJP Warns TMC: Extremism in Bangladesh Sparks Concerns for West Bengal

The BJP has raised alarms over growing extremism in Bangladesh, warning it might impact West Bengal under the TMC's leadership. Violence erupted in Bangladesh following a prominent leader's death, with attacks on cultural and media sites. The TMC refuted these claims, urging legal action against provocative statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-12-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:10 IST
BJP Warns TMC: Extremism in Bangladesh Sparks Concerns for West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised concerns that recent attacks on media, journalists, and cultural centers in Bangladesh signify an alarming rise in extremism. They caution that such dynamics could influence West Bengal if appeasement politics persist.

Amidst accusations of stirring instability, BJP's IT chief, Amit Malviya, criticized the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government for its alleged negligence of these evolving threats. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) refuted the BJP's stance, branding Malviya's comments as defamatory to the state.

Meanwhile, unrest in Bangladesh escalated with acts of violence, following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a key political figure. TMC leaders voiced their cautious position, advocating for the protection of minorities and urging careful international handling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025