BJP Warns TMC: Extremism in Bangladesh Sparks Concerns for West Bengal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised concerns that recent attacks on media, journalists, and cultural centers in Bangladesh signify an alarming rise in extremism. They caution that such dynamics could influence West Bengal if appeasement politics persist.

Amidst accusations of stirring instability, BJP's IT chief, Amit Malviya, criticized the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government for its alleged negligence of these evolving threats. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) refuted the BJP's stance, branding Malviya's comments as defamatory to the state.

Meanwhile, unrest in Bangladesh escalated with acts of violence, following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a key political figure. TMC leaders voiced their cautious position, advocating for the protection of minorities and urging careful international handling.

(With inputs from agencies.)