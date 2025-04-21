Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing Near Gujarat Dam

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter was forced to conduct an emergency landing near a dam in Gujarat's Jamnagar district on Monday, according to local police authorities.

The incident unfolded at around 11 am near Changa village beside the Rangmati dam and approximately 22 km from the Jamnagar Air Force Station. Although the exact number of people aboard the chopper remains undisclosed, Superintendent of Police Premsukh Delu confirmed that there were no injuries reported.

IAF officials promptly arrived at the scene and began a thorough investigation of the circumstances leading to the unscheduled landing. As of now, the IAF has withheld from issuing an official statement regarding the occurrence.

