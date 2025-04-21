Infosys Shares Surge Amidst Quarterly Profit Rise
Infosys shares climbed over 2% after the company reported a sequential rise in net profit for the March quarter. Despite an annual decline, Infosys managed a profit increase from the previous quarter, boosting investor confidence. The IT giant announced plans to hire 20,000 freshers in the coming fiscal year.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Infosys shares saw a notable increase, climbing over 2% after the company reported a 3.3% rise in net profit sequentially for the March quarter.
The stocks rebounded following a muted start, rallying 3.61% to reach Rs 1,471.50 during intra-day trading on the BSE, ultimately closing at Rs 1,450.45, up by 2.13%. On the NSE, the shares settled at Rs 1,449, marking a 2.07% rise.
The company's market valuation gained Rs 12,563.63 crore, reaching a total of Rs 6,02,410.10 crore. Infosys' CEO, Salil Parekh, stated a cautious revenue growth forecast amidst environmental uncertainties, while plans to recruit 20,000 freshers were confirmed for the fiscal year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Infosys
- shares
- profit
- stock market
- quarterly
- net profit
- IT company
- growth
- target
- valuation
ALSO READ
TCS net profit dips 1.6 pc to Rs 12,224 cr in March quarter; revenue rises 5.2 pc to Rs 64,479 crore: BSE filing.
IT major Wipro's Q4FY25 net profit zooms 25.9 per cent to Rs 3,569.6 cr; revenue up 1.3 per cent to Rs 22,504.2 cr.
Revving Up: Evergrande's Quarterly Charge
ICICI Bank consolidated net profit rises 15.7 per cent to Rs 13,502 crore for Jan-Mar quarter: Co filing.