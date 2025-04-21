Left Menu

Industrial Growth: Core Industries Index Rises by 3.8% in March 2025

The Index of Eight Core Industries saw a 3.8% rise in March 2025, driven by growth in cement, fertilizers, steel, electricity, coal, and refinery products. The cumulative growth for 2024-25 was 4.4%. Notably, crude oil and natural gas production recorded declines, as per the Commerce and Industry Ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 18:12 IST
Representative Image (Photo: Pixabay.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) surged by 3.8% in March 2025 compared to the same month in 2024, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. This growth was bolstered by increased production in sectors such as cement, fertilizers, steel, electricity, coal, and refinery products.

The ICI evaluates the performance of eight critical industries—coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, steel, cement, and electricity—which collectively hold a 40.27% weight in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). The overall growth of the ICI from April 2024 to March 2025 was reported at 4.4%.

Sectoral performances varied, with coal production increasing by 1.6%, and crude oil declining by 1.9% in March 2025. Natural gas production fell by 12.7%, whereas petroleum refinery products saw a marginal rise of 0.2%. Fertilizer production experienced an 8.8% boost, steel production grew by 7.1%, cement by 11.6%, and electricity generation increased by 6.2%. However, cumulative growth showed notable improvement across most sectors over the fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

