Tragic Aviation Crash in Amreli: Trainee Pilot Loses Life

A tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday afternoon, as a trainee pilot lost his life when a trainer aircraft crashed in a residential area of Amreli, Gujarat, causing the aircraft to catch fire, according to a police statement.

The aircraft, belonging to a private aviation academy, took off from Amreli airport before it plummeted onto a tree and crash-landed in an open plot around 12:30 pm for unknown reasons, said Amreli Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kharat.

Despite the devastating crash in a populated area, no other injuries were reported as the wreck was quickly contained by local fire brigade teams. Investigations into the cause of the crash are underway.

