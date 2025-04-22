Left Menu

Tragic Aviation Crash in Amreli: Trainee Pilot Loses Life

A trainee pilot perished when a trainer aircraft from a private aviation academy crashed and caught fire in Amreli, Gujarat. The aircraft, which had taken off from Amreli airport, crashed into a residential area. Fortunately, there were no other injuries reported from the accident.

Updated: 22-04-2025 14:18 IST
A tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday afternoon, as a trainee pilot lost his life when a trainer aircraft crashed in a residential area of Amreli, Gujarat, causing the aircraft to catch fire, according to a police statement.

The aircraft, belonging to a private aviation academy, took off from Amreli airport before it plummeted onto a tree and crash-landed in an open plot around 12:30 pm for unknown reasons, said Amreli Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kharat.

Despite the devastating crash in a populated area, no other injuries were reported as the wreck was quickly contained by local fire brigade teams. Investigations into the cause of the crash are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

