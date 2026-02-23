Left Menu

Underdogs vs. Titans: J&K's Ranji Trophy Dream

Jammu and Kashmir reach their first Ranji Trophy final, facing eight-time champions Karnataka. Despite being underdogs, J&K hopes to upset the odds with a strong bowling attack led by Auqib Nabi. Karnataka's experienced side, with stars like KL Rahul and Shreyas Gopal, aims for another title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubballi | Updated: 23-02-2026 11:19 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 11:19 IST
Jammu and Kashmir have reached their maiden Ranji Trophy final, setting up a classic underdog story against the formidable eight-time champions, Karnataka. Starting Monday, the five-day match promises high-stakes drama at the KSCA Stadium, as J&K's resilient squad looks to challenge the title favorites.

Karnataka's dominance this season speaks volumes about their enduring cricketing prowess. After a rocky start against Saurashtra, they bounced back impressively, defeating Mumbai and Uttarakhand with remarkable ease. The team's robust lineup featuring KL Rahul, Karun Nair, and Shreyas Gopal seems poised for a formidable challenge.

On the other side, Jammu and Kashmir, entering this final after dispatching heavyweights like Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, are not to be underestimated. With the strategic leadership of captain Paras Dogra and the impressive form of pacer Auqib Nabi, J&K's bowling attack could be the game-changer in their quest for Ranji glory.

