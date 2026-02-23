Jharkhand Civic Polls Witness Enthusiastic Turnout Amid Tight Security
The civic polls in Jharkhand's urban local bodies saw a 12% voter turnout by 9 a.m. With voting till 5 p.m., over 43 lakh voters determine the outcome for over 6,000 candidates. Tight security measures are in place, with 896 hyper-sensitive and 2,445 sensitive booths identified.
In the Jharkhand civic polls, a 12% voter turnout was recorded by 9 a.m., with polls ongoing across 48 urban local bodies, according to state election officials.
Voting began at 7 a.m. and is set to continue until 5 p.m. Over 43 lakh voters are eligible to participate, determining the future of over 6,000 candidates contesting various positions.
Tight security measures ensure smooth polling at 4,307 booths, 896 of which are marked hyper-sensitive. State Election Commissioner Alka Tiwari and SEC secretary Radhe Shyam Prasad confirmed peaceful proceedings so far.
