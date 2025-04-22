Akasa Air Soars with 150 Daily Flights in Just 31 Months

Akasa Air has reached a significant milestone, operating over 150 daily flights just 31 months since its inception in August 2022. This achievement underscores the airline's ambitious growth trajectory and its ability to compete in the global aviation industry.

Since its launch, Akasa Air has transported more than 17 million passengers and expanded its international reach, establishing routes in the Gulf and the Middle East. This rapid expansion is a testament to the airline's strategic planning and customer-focused philosophy.

The airline, operating with a fleet of 27 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, now connects 23 domestic and five international destinations. Akasa Air's growth is fueled by rising demand for air travel and increasing consumer trust, according to Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Praveen Iyer, who emphasized the airline's commitment to delivering consistent value as it continues to expand its operations globally.

