Controversy Erupts Over US Ambassador's Comments on Middle East Territory

US ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, ignited condemnation from Arab and Muslim nations after claiming Israel has a right to much of the Middle East. His comments were made during an interview, sparking backlash from Egypt, Jordan, and other bodies, calling them provocative and violative of international law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 21-02-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 21:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Controversy erupted on the international stage as Arab and Muslim nations sharply condemned remarks made by the US ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee. In a recent interview, Huckabee suggested that Israel possesses the right to much of the Middle East, a statement that sparked outrage.

During an interview with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, aired on Friday, Huckabee remarked that it 'would be fine if they took it all,' citing religious texts. The backlash was swift, with prominent organizations like the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the League of Arab States denouncing the comments as extremist and inflaming tensions.

Countries such as Egypt and Jordan criticized Huckabee's assertions as a blatant violation of international law, emphasizing that Israel holds no sovereignty over Palestinian or other Arab territories. Meanwhile, Israel and the United States have yet to issue any responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

