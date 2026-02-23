Market Jitters: Dollar Sinks Amid Supreme Court Decision and Middle East Tensions

The dollar saw a decline on Monday, reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to invalidate tariffs imposed during President Donald Trump's administration. The move has escalated policy uncertainty and heightened worries about potential conflict with Iran.

The euro strengthened by 0.2% against the dollar, reaching $1.1808, while sterling increased by 0.3% to $1.3519. The dollar also dropped 0.2% against the Japanese yen. Invesco's chief global market strategist, Brian Levitt, noted that these responses are more knee-jerk than reflective of substantial changes in the global economy.

The Supreme Court's ruling suggests that Trump exceeded his authority with the tariffs, prompting a potential cycle of new tariffs and litigation. Concurrent concerns, such as escalating U.S.-Iran tensions and their effects on oil markets, further threaten to destabilize financial markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)