Market Jitters: Dollar Sinks Amid Supreme Court Decision and Middle East Tensions

The dollar weakened following a U.S. Supreme Court decision against Trump-era tariffs, stirring market uncertainty and compounded by rising U.S.-Iran tensions. The euro and yen strengthened against the dollar. Analysts predict short-lived market reactions due to potential retaliatory measures. Geopolitical risks, including potential disruptions in Middle East oil flows, further complicate market stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 15:14 IST
The dollar saw a decline on Monday, reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to invalidate tariffs imposed during President Donald Trump's administration. The move has escalated policy uncertainty and heightened worries about potential conflict with Iran.

The euro strengthened by 0.2% against the dollar, reaching $1.1808, while sterling increased by 0.3% to $1.3519. The dollar also dropped 0.2% against the Japanese yen. Invesco's chief global market strategist, Brian Levitt, noted that these responses are more knee-jerk than reflective of substantial changes in the global economy.

The Supreme Court's ruling suggests that Trump exceeded his authority with the tariffs, prompting a potential cycle of new tariffs and litigation. Concurrent concerns, such as escalating U.S.-Iran tensions and their effects on oil markets, further threaten to destabilize financial markets.

