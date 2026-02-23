Left Menu

Northeast Under Siege: Blizzard Shuts Down Schools and Air Travel

A fierce winter storm has paralyzed the U.S. Northeast, closing schools, delaying transit, and canceling thousands of flights. With up to two feet of snow forecasted in some areas, officials have declared emergencies, urging residents to stay home. Major disruptions affect states from New York to New England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 16:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful winter storm has gripped parts of the U.S. Northeast, leading to widespread school closures and travel disruptions. Official warnings highlight the dangers posed by heavy snow, strong winds, and hazardous roads. As thousands of flights get canceled, authorities advise residents to remain indoors.

New York City announced the closure of all public school buildings for a traditional snow day, canceling after-school programs and opting out of remote learning. Mayor Zohran Mamdani declared a state of emergency, prohibiting non-essential vehicles on roads from Sunday night to Monday noon, ensuring clear streets for emergency crews.

With up to two feet of snow expected in certain areas, states such as New York, Massachusetts, and New Jersey have declared emergencies. Travel disruptions extend to air travel, with over 5,300 flights canceled on Monday. Local transit systems in New Jersey and Rhode Island have suspended services, awaiting safer conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

