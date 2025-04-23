Aviation Authority Responds to Pahalgam Attack: Increased Flights from Srinagar

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has intervened to support the return of tourists following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, south Kashmir. The DGCA has urged airlines to increase their flight frequencies from Srinagar to accommodate the surge in demand.

The request outlines that airlines should consider waiving cancellation and rescheduling fees for those affected. Air India and IndiGo have already started to operate additional flights while maintaining stable airfares on the Srinagar route.

The civil aviation ministry echoes this call, emphasizing the importance of uninterrupted connectivity and assistance for stranded tourists during this challenging period.

(With inputs from agencies.)