Aviation Authority Responds to Pahalgam Attack: Increased Flights from Srinagar

The DGCA has requested airlines to enhance flights from Srinagar following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead. Carriers are urged to waive fees for flight changes and ensure stable fares. Air India and IndiGo have already increased services to aid stranded tourists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 11:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has intervened to support the return of tourists following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, south Kashmir. The DGCA has urged airlines to increase their flight frequencies from Srinagar to accommodate the surge in demand.

The request outlines that airlines should consider waiving cancellation and rescheduling fees for those affected. Air India and IndiGo have already started to operate additional flights while maintaining stable airfares on the Srinagar route.

The civil aviation ministry echoes this call, emphasizing the importance of uninterrupted connectivity and assistance for stranded tourists during this challenging period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

