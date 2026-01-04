High-Stakes Probe into Ahmedabad Air India Crash

Left Menu

An in-depth investigation is underway into the Ahmedabad Air India plane crash. The Civil Aviation Ministry ensures adherence to global standards. The crash, involving a Boeing Dreamliner, resulted in 260 fatalities. DGCA has issued a notice to an Air India pilot, citing safety concerns in related flights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 21:20 IST
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a move to ensure transparency and accountability, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu confirmed on Sunday that an exhaustive investigation is in progress concerning the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. Naidu asserted that his ministry is extending comprehensive support to the investigative teams to enable a thorough probe.

Minister Naidu emphasized the importance of maintaining internationally recognized standards during the investigation, especially considering the involvement of international passengers. 'There is no shortage of resources for this investigation. We are committed to adhering to global accident investigation practices,' he told ANI.

The catastrophic crash of the Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 aircraft claimed 260 lives, including passengers, crew, and civilians on the ground. Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show-cause notice to an Air India pilot linked to safety lapses on separate flights, noting concerns about aircraft dispatch and equipment compliance.

