WTO and ITC Unveil WEIDE Fund: $50M Boost for Women-Led Digital Enterprises

On April 22, 2025, the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the International Trade Centre (ITC) officially launched the first call for applications under the Women Exporters in the Digital Economy (WEIDE) Fund, an ambitious new initiative designed to empower women entrepreneurs and help them thrive in global digital markets.

Backed by a generous USD 50 million investment, the WEIDE Fund aims to enhance the digital readiness and export potential of women-led businesses in developing countries. The program is initially targeting the Dominican Republic, Mongolia, and Nigeria, with Jordan soon to follow in a subsequent application phase.

Strategic Vision: Inclusive Access to Digital Trade

WTO Director-General Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala highlighted the urgent need for inclusive access to digital trade opportunities, especially in the rapidly evolving global economy.

“Digital trade is reshaping the global economy. Women — including those in developing countries — must be at the forefront. The WTO-ITC WEIDE Fund is about powering growth, innovation, and job creation,” said Dr. Okonjo-Iweala. “It reflects the WTO’s broader commitment to sustainable and inclusive re-globalization, where no one is left behind.”

Dual Grant Structure: Discovery and Booster

To cater to the diverse stages of entrepreneurial development, the WEIDE Fund offers two types of grants:

Discovery Grant : Up to USD 5,000 for early-stage women-led businesses that are exploring entry into digital trade. Ideal for enterprises at the idea or pilot phase seeking initial traction online.

Booster Grant: Up to USD 30,000 for businesses with a more established digital presence, aiming to scale operations, strengthen international market entry, and solidify digital trade channels.

Both grants come bundled with technical assistance, mentorship, and access to international business networks, forming a holistic package to boost the long-term competitiveness and resilience of participating businesses.

Empowering Women Through Global Trade

ITC Executive Director Pamela Coke-Hamilton emphasized the broader impact of the initiative:

“ITC is committed to breaking barriers for women exporters and ensuring they have the resources needed to succeed in the digital economy. The WEIDE Fund is an opportunity for women-led businesses to access not only funding but also the expertise and networks critical for long-term success.”

Country-Specific Engagement and Application Details

In the pilot phase, four countries were selected as beneficiaries following a competitive proposal process. The WEIDE Fund is collaborating with Business Support Organizations (BSOs) in each nation to implement the initiative at the grassroots level:

Dominican Republic : ProDominicana

Jordan : Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO)

Mongolia : Mongolian National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MNCCI)

Nigeria: Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC)

The application window is open from 22 April to 18 May 2025 for eligible businesses in the Dominican Republic, Mongolia, and Nigeria. The application phase for Jordan will be announced shortly.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the WEIDE Fund, businesses must:

Be women-led and officially registered in the Dominican Republic, Jordan, Mongolia, or Nigeria.

Be export-ready , demonstrating a clear intention and capacity to engage in international digital trade.

Show growth potential and the ability to create jobs within their communities.

Global Support and Legacy

The initiative has been made possible through funding from the United Arab Emirates and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Legacy Fund, reinforcing the global community’s commitment to gender equity and digital inclusion.

How to Apply

Interested women entrepreneurs can visit the official WTO WEIDE Fund website or reach out directly via weidefund@intracen.org for further details on eligibility, application procedures, and technical support.

The WEIDE Fund represents a significant step toward building inclusive, digital-first trade ecosystems, positioning women at the forefront of global commerce. Through this initiative, the WTO and ITC aim to transform local entrepreneurs into global exporters — one digitally empowered woman at a time.