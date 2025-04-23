DPIIT Advances Mega Infrastructure Projects Across Northern States

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has undertaken a comprehensive review of major infrastructure projects in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttarakhand, collectively exceeding a budget of Rs 14,096 crore. The high-level assessment, led by Secretary Amardeep Bhatia, addressed 19 key issues across 17 critical projects.

Conducted under the Project Monitoring Group (PMG), the review brought together senior officials from central and state governments alongside project leaders. The session aimed to accelerate project implementation by tackling challenges through enhanced inter-ministerial and inter-state coordination.

Highlighted projects included the Rs 3,164.72 crore four-laning of the Jaunpur-Akbarpur road project, which addresses two major issues that impact regional connectivity. Additionally, the planning emphasized the establishment of new ESI Hospitals at strategic locations, enhancing healthcare infrastructure in high-need areas, benefitting workforce and families.

The meeting also evaluated the construction of the NIT Uttarakhand campus, slated to advance the region's educational framework by providing modern facilities, thereby boosting the quality of technical education and fostering local economic growth. Bhatia reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening institutional project monitoring, advocating for proactive stakeholder engagement to overcome hurdles and expedite implementation through coordinated efforts.

