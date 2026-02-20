Namaz Controversy Sparks Tension in Uttarakhand's Jyotirmath
Tensions arose in Jyotirmath, Uttarakhand, after a video surfaced of namaz prayers in an under-construction government building. Authorities revoked the verbal permission granted and locked the premises. Meetings were held with community members to maintain peace, amid demands for an investigation by Hindu groups.
- Country:
- India
Tensions escalated in Jyotirmath, Uttarakhand, when a video emerged showing namaz prayers being performed in an under-construction government building. The controversy has prompted authorities to rescind the verbal approval that permitted the prayers and lock the location.
Jyotirmath Sub-Divisional Magistrate Chandrashekhar Vashisht revealed that a meeting convened on Thursday included representatives from both communities as a precaution to ensure peace. Law enforcement has been directed to monitor and deter elements intent on disturbing the tranquility.
Hindu groups have also engaged with the district magistrate and police superintendent, calling for an inquiry into the incident. The incident occurred in the Meat Bazaar area, where Muslims reportedly secured verbal permission to pray. However, this sparked tensions, leading to the closure of the premises after a municipal council meeting. Five years ago, a local gurdwara welcomed Muslims for Eid prayers amid torrential rains.
- READ MORE ON:
- Namaz
- Jyotirmath
- Uttarakhand
- tension
- authorities
- community
- Hindu
- Muslim
- video
- investigation
ALSO READ
Met Police Appeal to Indian Community Women After Conviction of Serial Offender
Tragic Gas Truck Explosion in Santiago: A Community Reels
Unplugging Love: Chhattisgarh Community's Unique Engagement Rule
Danish Authorities Detain 'Nora' Over Registration Issues
Danish Authorities Detain Iranian-Flagged Container Ship 'Nora'