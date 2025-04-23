IVPA Calls for Return to Standard Packaging for Edible Oils
The Indian Vegetable Oil Producers' Association advocates for reinstating standardised packaging for edible oils. The group argues that non-standard pack sizes lead to consumer confusion and diminish price transparency. Standardised packages are expected to simplify price comparisons and enhance consumer trust and market fairness.
The Indian Vegetable Oil Producers' Association (IVPA) has called for the government to reinstate standardised packaging for edible oils, emphasizing the need for improved transparency and consumer trust.
Previously, the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Amendment Rules, 2021 mandated specific quantities for packaging, but these were revised in 2022 to allow flexible packaging sizes. This change was intended to offer producers more freedom and leverage consumer awareness to ensure fair trade. However, the IVPA stated that the absence of standard sizes has left consumers confused amid numerous brand options that appear similar but differ in quantity, which can mislead value perceptions.
The IVPA argues that reinstating standard sizes, such as 5kg, 2kg, 1kg, and smaller packs, is crucial for clear price communication and fair competition. They believe this move aligns with broader governmental objectives of transparency and consumer empowerment within the household essential goods sector.
