Tourism Turmoil in Jammu and Kashmir: Impact of Pahalgam Attack

The recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has resulted in largescale travel cancellations, prompting airlines and hospitality services to offer more flexible booking options. With at least 26 casualties, the tourism industry and local livelihoods face severe disruption, highlighting the ongoing vulnerabilities in this picturesque region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:40 IST
The aftermath of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has sparked a wave of travel booking cancellations, according to industry sources. Responding swiftly, travel aggregators are collaborating with airlines and hotels to introduce flexible booking options and cancellation waivers to aid affected travelers.

The impact of the attack, which claimed 26 lives, underscores the deep-seated challenges faced by the region's tourism-dependent economy. Local businesses, from houseboat owners to artisans, are fearing substantial losses as tourists reconsider their travel plans, potentially setting back years of growth.

Industry leaders, including representatives from Cleartrip and EaseMyTrip, are committing resources to assist travelers during this difficult time. Meanwhile, voices from the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality and the Indian Association of Tour Operators have strongly condemned the attack, calling it a blow to a region striving for normalcy and prosperity through tourism.

