Left Menu

Saket G Block: The New Interchange Hub Transforming South Delhi Commutes

The Saket G Block metro station is set to become a critical interchange hub in south Delhi, facilitating connections between the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor and the Lajpat Nagar line. The elevated station, with four platforms, promises seamless connectivity and will serve nearby neighborhoods with diverse residential and commercial offerings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 22:02 IST
Saket G Block: The New Interchange Hub Transforming South Delhi Commutes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Saket G Block metro station is poised to revolutionize commuting in south Delhi as it becomes a major interchange hub. This station will connect the upcoming Aerocity to Tughlakabad corridor with another line toward Lajpat Nagar, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) revealed Friday.

Unlike many existing stations initially designed for a single corridor, Saket G Block is planned as an interchange facility right from its inception. Construction is well underway, with 21 percent completion achieved in its sub-structure phase, which includes piling and pier construction.

Once operational, the elevated station will feature an island platform for convenient passenger movement. It will connect key locations such as Tughlakabad and Lajpat Nagar, facilitating commutes for residents of MG Road, Saket, and Pushp Vihar, encompassing residential, commercial, and institutional spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025