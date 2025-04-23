Saket G Block: The New Interchange Hub Transforming South Delhi Commutes

The Saket G Block metro station is poised to revolutionize commuting in south Delhi as it becomes a major interchange hub. This station will connect the upcoming Aerocity to Tughlakabad corridor with another line toward Lajpat Nagar, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) revealed Friday.

Unlike many existing stations initially designed for a single corridor, Saket G Block is planned as an interchange facility right from its inception. Construction is well underway, with 21 percent completion achieved in its sub-structure phase, which includes piling and pier construction.

Once operational, the elevated station will feature an island platform for convenient passenger movement. It will connect key locations such as Tughlakabad and Lajpat Nagar, facilitating commutes for residents of MG Road, Saket, and Pushp Vihar, encompassing residential, commercial, and institutional spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)