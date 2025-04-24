Thailand's Skyward Soar: Air Safety Rating Boost

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced a significant upgrade in Thailand's air safety rating from 'Category 2' to 'Category 1', marking a new chapter in the country's aviation history. This change enables the resumption of direct flights between Thailand and the United States, a route that was previously suspended.

Thai carriers had faced restrictions since a 2015 downgrade by the International Civil Aviation Organization due to inadequate technical staffing and challenges in hazardous materials certification. The recent upgrade reflects Thailand's concerted efforts to meet international standards and strengthen its regulatory framework.

With Bangkok serving as a major hub in the region, the improved rating is expected to bolster tourism and economic exchanges. Last year, the country welcomed over 35 million foreign tourists, highlighting its significance as a global travel destination.

